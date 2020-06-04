BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $41,978.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.04451526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,799,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

