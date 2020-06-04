Bitauto Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,381 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,045% compared to the average daily volume of 208 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of BITA opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $992.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Bitauto has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.48.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Bitauto will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $13,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 129,033 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 265,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 131,729 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

