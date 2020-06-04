BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 5,122,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 253,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,450,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.