BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 5,122,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 253,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,450,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
