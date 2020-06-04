BidaskClub Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to “Hold”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

