BidaskClub Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Buy

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.