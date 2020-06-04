Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.40

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €165.40 ($192.33) and last traded at €161.10 ($187.33), with a volume of 8856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €158.50 ($184.30).

BC8 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.60 ($142.56).

Get Bechtle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.