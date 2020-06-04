Barclays Trims Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Target Price to GBX 165

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC lowered Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.90.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.