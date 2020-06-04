Baozun Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,530 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,212 call options.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Baozun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Baozun by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

