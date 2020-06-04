Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,468 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 237,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 469,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,285. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

