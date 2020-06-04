Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.76

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

BKEAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

