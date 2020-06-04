Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306.25 ($4.03).

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 261.20 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.23.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

