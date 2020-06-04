B. Riley Weighs in on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

