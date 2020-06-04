Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

