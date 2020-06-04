Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $646.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.