ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

ARYZTA AG/ADR Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

