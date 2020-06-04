ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $98.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

