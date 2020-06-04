Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $24.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

