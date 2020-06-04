Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATZAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

