Arena Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,731 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average daily volume of 449 call options.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

