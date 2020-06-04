Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Arconic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.