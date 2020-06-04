Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

