Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

APLT stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $966.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,014,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,698,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,602 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

