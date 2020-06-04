Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

AMAT stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.