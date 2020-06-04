AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $172.59 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $175.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $541,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,147 shares of company stock worth $5,403,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

