Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.43. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.11 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

