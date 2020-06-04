Anshul Sadana Sells 10,790 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $231.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average of $207.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

