Ann Lewnes Sells 5,000 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $389.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $391.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

