Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 270,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total value of £426,600 ($561,168.11).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Julian Treger sold 27,665 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £44,264 ($58,226.78).

On Monday, May 18th, Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £1,127,000 ($1,482,504.60).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

