Andrew Craig Miller Sells 25,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $1,924,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

