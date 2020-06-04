Analyzing SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) & Burlington Stores (OTCMKTS:BURL)

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 0.83% 24.50% 1.87%

99.7% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burlington Stores 0 6 19 0 2.76

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $232.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and Burlington Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $7.29 billion 1.96 $465.12 million $7.41 29.28

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 639 Shoprite supermarkets; 221 Checkers supermarkets; 37 Checkers Hyper supermarkets; 400 Usave supermarkets; 430 OK Furniture outlets; 54 House & Home outlets; 440 liquor shops, including 260 under the Shoprite LiquorShop and 180 under the Checkers LiquorShop brand names; and 418 franchise stores under the OK Foods, OK MiniMark, OK Express, Megasave, OK Liquor, and Sentra brand names. It also operates 163 MediRite pharmacies within stores; and 53 Hungry Lion outlets. In addition, the company distributes various pharmaceutical products and surgical equipment to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, dispensing doctors, and veterinary surgeons. Further, it operates under the OK Power Express brand name. Additionally, the company provides financial, ticketing, and car rental and accommodation services; and stadium management, capacity management, travel management, and access control solutions. It also supplies products to hospitality and catering industries. The company operates in 15 countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Shoprite Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Brackenfell, South Africa.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 661 stores under the Burlington Stores name; 2 Cohoes Fashions stores; 2 Super Baby Depot stores; 9 MJM Designer Shoes stores; and 1 online store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

