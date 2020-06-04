Analyzing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LYFT and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 0 12 29 0 2.71 QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75

LYFT currently has a consensus price target of $49.18, indicating a potential upside of 42.81%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.07%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than LYFT.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -49.05% -45.73% -23.62% QuinStreet 4.04% 8.57% 5.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LYFT and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $3.62 billion 2.92 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -3.48 QuinStreet $455.15 million 1.24 $62.48 million $1.18 9.19

QuinStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LYFT. LYFT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LYFT has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats LYFT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

