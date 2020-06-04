Analyzing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FEC Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -11.20% -10.77% Blue Dolphin Energy 1.08% -348.39% 4.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FEC Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $309.26 million 0.02 $7.36 million N/A N/A

Blue Dolphin Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 83.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FEC Resources has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy beats FEC Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

