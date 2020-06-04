Analyzing AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -19.98% -19.19% -9.40% Orthopediatrics -21.08% -12.26% -8.29%

89.9% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AtriCure and Orthopediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 8 0 2.89 Orthopediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus target price of $46.22, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus target price of $49.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Orthopediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthopediatrics is more favorable than AtriCure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and Orthopediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 7.80 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -42.00 Orthopediatrics $72.55 million 11.51 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -53.87

Orthopediatrics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats AtriCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

