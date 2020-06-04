Analyzing Aphria (NYSE:APHA) & GLG Life Tech (NYSE:GLGLF)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and GLG Life Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 6.65 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.55 GLG Life Tech $12.80 million 0.48 -$16.65 million N/A N/A

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% GLG Life Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aphria and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

