Analyzing Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 17.80% 6.22% 0.89% Middlefield Banc 18.26% 7.95% 0.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegiance Bancshares and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 2.09 $52.96 million $2.57 9.84 Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.04 $12.71 million $1.95 9.74

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

