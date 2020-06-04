Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $68.38

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

MSM opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

