Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) PT at $31.00

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.74. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,857. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.