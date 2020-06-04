Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) PT at $216.67

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,828 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 901.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 484,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 435,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 658,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,692,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 247,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 213,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,018. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

