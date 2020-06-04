Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.