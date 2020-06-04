Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 66,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $121.78. 17,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

