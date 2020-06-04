Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $63,250.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $63,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,834.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FOLD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 1,977,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,436. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

