Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 9,755 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $123,498.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,941 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 1,977,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

