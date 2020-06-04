Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19. The company has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

