American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of American Water Works worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 56,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

