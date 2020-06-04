American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of American International Group worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $333,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $495,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 48,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 1,481,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

