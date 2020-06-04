American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $10.90 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

AEO stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

