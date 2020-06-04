American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Insider Charles F. Kessler Sells 35,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

