Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Ameren worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,838 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

