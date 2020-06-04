Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 2,095 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,095 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $303,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimberly Alexy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Kimberly Alexy sold 2,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $302,480.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,853.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alteryx by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after buying an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

