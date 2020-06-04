ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $9.02 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

